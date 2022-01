TSC: Children’s Play at the Zoo

BROWNSVILLE – The TSC Education Program will be at the Gladys Porter Zoo on April 27 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

They will be hosting 30 diverse play stations around the zoo that will include traditional games from around the world.

This event is free with paid admission to the zoo.

For more information, call (956) 295-3526.