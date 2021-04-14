TSC partnering with city of Brownsville for COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Texas Southmost College, in coordination with the city of Brownsville, will host a student-only COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday, April 15.

All TSC students aged 18 and older are eligible to register for the clinic online on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to a TSC news release, students must show proof of eligibility by presenting a current TSC student ID and have a valid TSC student email and phone number.

The clinic will run Thursday, April 15 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.