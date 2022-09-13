TSC to Host Purchasing & Contract Forum

BROWNSVILLE – TSC will be holding a Purchasing & Contract Forum on April 12 from 9 a.m to 11 a.m. at the TSC Jacob Brown Auditorium.

The forum will focus on teaching how to do business. Attendees will learn about government contracting, certifications and how to become a HUBZone qualified business.

The forum is free and open to the public.

For more information, call (956) 295-3423