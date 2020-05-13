TSTC student in Harlingen tests positive for coronavirus

A student at Texas State Technical College in Harlingen tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, according to campus officials.

Dr. Kristina Campos-Davis, executive director of communications at TSTC, says the student was last on campus Thursday, May 7. She says the student was in a class of six in a building where no other classes were taking place.

Campos says the campus has protocols in place to disinfect labs and all public areas in the building after classes.

According to a news release from TSTC, as of Monday, the campus postponed the class and repeated a deep cleaning of the lab. Officials started the process of contract tracing to notify other students and staff who might have been in contact with the infected student.

Students in the class are expected to return to the school on May 26.