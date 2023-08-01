Tuesday, August 1, 2023: Stray shower, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
New brush incinerator expected to help clean up storm debris
-
Cameron County woman charged with animal cruelty
-
Cameron County man arrested after allegedly attacking girlfriend with knife
-
Valley tax preparers indicted for filing false tax returns for their clients
-
Biden Administration debuts income-based student debt plan
Sports Video
-
Border Wars Tonight at the Payne Arena
-
Garcia loses to Zambrano by TKO in Marines Boxing Event
-
RGV FC has two players sent off in 2-1 loss to FC...
-
Weslaco Intermediate All-Star Headed to Little League Regional Tournament
-
Weslaco All-Stars competing at Southwest Regional Tournament in Sugarland