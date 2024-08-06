Tuesday, August 6, 2024: Mostly sunny, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Smart Living: Best time to start saving money
-
SpaceX's next launch at Boca Chica site may set off sonic boom
-
Donna City Council votes to hold elections for city commissioner seats next...
-
TCEQ investigating ethanol spill from Brownsville crash
-
New transition program facility for Sharyland ISD students with special needs breaks...