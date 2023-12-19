x

Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023: Thin, high clouds, temps in the 70s

1 hour 20 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, December 19 2023 Dec 19, 2023 December 19, 2023 9:59 AM December 19, 2023 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days