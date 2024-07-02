x

Tuesday, July 2, 2024: Sunny and hot, temps in the 90s

Tuesday, July 2, 2024: Sunny and hot, temps in the 90s
1 hour 40 minutes 53 seconds ago Tuesday, July 02 2024 Jul 2, 2024 July 02, 2024 10:10 AM July 02, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days