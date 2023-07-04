x

Tuesday, July 4, 2023: Stray showers, temperatures in the high 90s

1 hour 11 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, July 04 2023 Jul 4, 2023 July 04, 2023 10:41 AM July 04, 2023 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days