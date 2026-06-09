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Tuesday, June 9, 2026: Breezy and warm with highs in the 90s

Tuesday, June 9, 2026: Breezy and warm with highs in the 90s
2 hours 58 minutes 50 seconds ago Tuesday, June 09 2026 Jun 9, 2026 June 09, 2026 11:08 AM June 09, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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