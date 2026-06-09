Tuesday, June 9, 2026: Breezy and warm with highs in the 90s
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More News
News Video
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Valley association partners with STC, Donna ISD to create construction trade school
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City of McAllen prepares for FIFA World Cup watch parties at convention...
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'Agents could hear screams' from Hidalgo County tractor-trailer fire carrying 39 undocumented...
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Hidalgo County to prepare kids for hurricane season with a puppet show
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Man pleads guilty in Brownsville sailor's murder
Sports Video
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UTRGV wins Men's All-Sports Southland Conference title
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Four Sharyland baseball players named State Championship All-Tournament team
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Former Mission Softball Coach Iris G. Iglesias honored with plaque unveiling
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Sharyland ISD athletic director shares insight as baseball state championship underway
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Playmaker: Soto a force at the play for the Rattlers state run