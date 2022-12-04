Tuesday Last Day to File Taxes

WESLACO – The deadline to finish taxes and turn them in is less than seven hours away.

The failure-to-file penalty is generally five percent per month, as much as 25 percent.

So, if you owe $100, you’ll get charged $5 every month because you didn’t file.

The IRS is willing to work with you on payment plans.

If you believe it’s too much to handle, you can request an extension. The agency will give you six more months to get it done.

If you expect a refund, you still have to file.