x

Tuesday, March 12, 2024: Breezy and cloudy, temps in the 80s

5 hours 30 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, March 12 2024 Mar 12, 2024 March 12, 2024 7:49 AM March 12, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days