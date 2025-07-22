Tuesday marks last day Valley residents can apply for FEMA aid

Rio Grande Valley residents impacted by the March floods have until Tuesday to apply for help through FEMA.

A FEMA spokesperson the best thing you can do is create a claim with FEMA, even if you're still waiting for paperwork to come in from your insurance company.

Valley residents are still visiting with FEMA officials nearly three months after the March floods.

Once they create a claim with FEMA or the Small Business Administration for a low-interest loan, they can come back even after Tuesday to update their disaster claim.

After the Tuesday deadline to file a claim passes, FEMA says they'll still be in the Valley.

"We'll still be here working with those appeal cases, documentations that need to be brought, people that need to speak with SBA for the disaster loan program, but we'll still be here," FEMA spokesperson Alberto Pillot said.

So far, FEMA has handed out nearly $80 million in recovery funds to people in the Valley impacted by the March flood. This helps pay for temporary housing, rental assistance and repairs.

The Small Business Administration also has their Disaster Loan Program for homeowners, renters and business owners.

The deadline to file a claim online is 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night. FEMA Recover Centers will be open until 7 p.m.

The list of disaster recovery centers across the Valley is below.

Cameron County

San Benito Parks and Recreation Building

705 N Bowie St.

San Benito, TX

Harlingen Convention Center

701 Harlingen Heights

Harlingen, TX

Hidalgo County

Pharr Development & Research Center

850 W. Dicker Rd

Pharr, TX

Weslaco EDC

275 S. Kansas Ave.

Weslaco, TX