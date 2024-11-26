x

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024: A bit cooler, temps in the 70s

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024: A bit cooler, temps in the 70s
2 hours 5 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, November 26 2024 Nov 26, 2024 November 26, 2024 7:18 AM November 26, 2024 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days