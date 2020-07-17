Two additional coronavirus-related deaths reported in Cameron County, 325 new cases

Health officials in Cameron County confirmed on Friday two additional deaths related to coronavirus.

According to a news release from Cameron County, the individuals who died were a 64-year-old male resident of Brownsville who passed away at Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville and a 53-year-old female resident of Port Isabel who died at Starr County Memorial Hospital.

Currently, the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Cameron County is 91.

Also 325 additional coronavirus cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of positive cases to 5,565.

Of the total number of people in Cameron County who have tested positive for COVID-19, 2,760 have reportedly recovered.





