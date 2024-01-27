Two arrested following Edinburg armed robbery

Isaiah Israel Cantu and Eddie Castelo. Photo credit: City of Edinburg.

Two Edinburg men were arrested Saturday following an armed robbery at a Dollar Tree store, according to a news release from city spokeswoman Roxanne Lerma.

Eddie Castelo and Isaiah Israel Cantu were arrested on charges of aggravated robbery. Both men also received an additional drug charge, according to Lerma.

Officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to the Dollar Tree at 4221 S. Raul Longoria Road Saturday at 8 a.m. where four men reported being assaulted by Castelo and Cantu.

One of the suspects wielded a handgun and pointed it at all the victims before striking one of them on the head with it and demanding money before fleeing in a silver Toyota Camry, the release stated.

The suspect vehicle was found in the 800 block of N. Closner Boulevard, and Castelo and Cantu were apprehended shortly afterward, along with an unidentified adult female.

The investigation continues.