Two injured after Border Patrol agent discharges weapon near Sullivan City

Two people were injured Saturday after a Border Patrol agent discharged their service weapon in the Sullivan City area, according to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The Office of Professional Responsibility, an internal affairs unit of CBP, is investigating.

According to CBP policy, use of force incidents must be reported to that office.

Border Patrol says more information will be released when it becomes available.