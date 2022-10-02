Two men arrested in string of Mission-area robberies

Two 24-year-old men are facing multiple charges in connection with three separate robberies that occurred near the city of Mission.

Heriberto Lozano and Heriberto Aguirre were charged Friday on charges of aggravated robbery. Aguirre also faces two charges of possession, according to the Hidalgo County sheriff’s Office.

Both men are accused of committing three robberies in August and September, two of which were committed at gunpoint.

The first robbery was reported on Aug. 24 when a man reported to deputies with the sheriff’s office two men took his vehicle, cell phone and money at gunpoint north of the 5-Mile-Line on La Homa in Mission.

On Aug. 30, deputies responded to a robbery in the 2800 block of Buena Vida Street where the victim reported three men, one of whom was armed with a rifle, punched and kicked him and took his truck.

The most recent robbery occurred Sept. 17 when deputies responded to a report of a man who said he was stopped by two male subjects who forced him out of his vehicle on Azul Street, south of Mile 10 on Bentsen Palm Drive.

Bond for Lozano was set at $400,000. Bond for Aguirre was set at $140,000.