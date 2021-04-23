Two men charged with online solicitation of a minor in McAllen

McAllen police arrested Marcon Jack Canonoy (left) and Jesus Israel Barrera (right) in an law enforcement internet operation. Photo credit: McAllen Police Department.

A four-day undercover investigation with the McAllen Police Department led to the arrest of two people on charges of online solicitation of a minor, police said.

The undercover operation started Monday, April 19 and went through Thursday, April 23, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.

Those arrested on charges of online solicitation of a minor were:

• Marcon Jack Conroy, 34, of McAllen

Marcon Jack Conroy, 34, of McAllen • Jesus Israel Barrera, 30, of Hidalgo

Their bonds ranged from $2,000 to $3,000 for the second-degree felony of online solicitation of a minor.