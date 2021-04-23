Two men charged with online solicitation of a minor in McAllen
A four-day undercover investigation with the McAllen Police Department led to the arrest of two people on charges of online solicitation of a minor, police said.
The undercover operation started Monday, April 19 and went through Thursday, April 23, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.
Those arrested on charges of online solicitation of a minor were:
- • Marcon Jack Conroy, 34, of McAllen
- • Jesus Israel Barrera, 30, of Hidalgo
Their bonds ranged from $2,000 to $3,000 for the second-degree felony of online solicitation of a minor.