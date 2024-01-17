Two men shot in Brownsville, investigation underway
Two men were hospitalized Tuesday in a shooting that is under investigation, according to the Brownsville Police Department.
According to police spokeswoman investigator Abril Luna, the men were shot Tuesday afternoon and sustained non-life threatening injuries and are in stable condition.
No arrests have been made, Luna said, adding that further details were not available.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
