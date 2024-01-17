x

Two men shot in Brownsville, investigation underway

2 hours 20 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, January 16 2024 Jan 16, 2024 January 16, 2024 10:28 PM January 16, 2024 in News - Local

Two men were hospitalized Tuesday in a shooting that is under investigation, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

According to police spokeswoman investigator Abril Luna, the men were shot Tuesday afternoon and sustained non-life threatening injuries and are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, Luna said, adding that further details were not available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days