Two more coronavirus-related deaths announced in Hidalgo County, 157 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Monday two more people died due to complications related to the coronavirus. The newly reported deaths bring the county’s total to 152.

The individuals who died were identified as a woman from Weslaco and a woman from Pharr, both of them over 70 years old.

According to a news release from Hidalgo County, 157 more people tested positive for the virus — bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 8,197.

Currently, there are 840 people hospitalized with complications from the virus, including 223 in intensive care units in Hidalgo County.

There are currently 4,666 known active cases in Hidalgo County and 906 people waiting for results, according to the county’s news release.





