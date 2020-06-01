Two more people tested positive for coronavirus in Starr County, 37 total cases

Health officials in Starr County confirmed on Monday two more people tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county’s health authority, the new patients involve a 51-year-old woman who is described as travel related case, and a 32-year-old woman who is a community transmission case.

No other information is known at the moment about these new cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in Starr county is now 37.

Five patients have recovered between Saturday and Monday and are out of quarantine.

There are currently 17 active cases in Starr County.