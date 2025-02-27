Two people found dead in San Juan house fire

Two people were found dead Thursday after firefighters responded to a two-story home that was fully engulfed in flames, according to San Juan Fire Chief Tirso Garza.

Garza said they’re still trying to find out the names and ages of the people who died.

As previously reported, firefighters responded to the house fire at the 100 block of West Mesquite Street at 3 a.m.

According to Garza, one of the victims was found on the staircase of the two-story home, and the second victim was found on the lower level of the home.

The home was declared a total loss.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.