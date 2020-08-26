Two private schools send lawsuit due to delay in in person learning
Two private schools in Cameron County are threatening legal action if not allowed permission to start in-person learning before September 28.
Religious Liberty Attorney Jeremy Dys is representing Laguna Madre Christian Academy in Laguna Vista and Calvary Christian School in Harlingen.
Dys said Cameron County is discriminating against the schools based on their religious affiliation.
Watch the video for the full story.
