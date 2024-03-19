Two students detained following threat at Grulla Middle School
Two students were detained following an investigation into an alleged terroristic threat at Grulla Middle School, according to a statement made Tuesday from campus principal Rene Pena.
The incident occurred on Sunday, March 17. According to the statement, the Starr County Sheriff’s Office conducted the possible terroristic threat investigation and detained the students.
Details of the threat were not provided.
The investigation is ongoing.
