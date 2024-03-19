x

Two students detained following threat at Grulla Middle School

2 hours 51 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, March 19 2024 Mar 19, 2024 March 19, 2024 3:37 PM March 19, 2024 in News - Local

Two students were detained following an investigation into an alleged terroristic threat at Grulla Middle School, according to a statement made Tuesday from campus principal Rene Pena.

The incident occurred on Sunday, March 17. According to the statement, the Starr County Sheriff’s Office conducted the possible terroristic threat investigation and detained the students. 

Details of the threat were not provided. 

The investigation is ongoing.

