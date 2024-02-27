Two women arrested following illegal gambling raid in McAllen

Two women were arrested for following an illegally gambling raid at a residence in McAllen, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

A search warrant was executed Monday at a residence on the 2100 block of Taylor Road, where two employees were taken into custody, the release stated.

The women, identified as 61-year-old Petra Rodriguez and 64-year-old Maria Lourdes Garcia, were charged with keeping a gambling place, possession of gambling device/equipment, gambling promotion and engaging in organized criminal activity.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.