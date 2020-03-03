TX-BdEd-Glance-SumP
By The Associated Press
0 of 650 precincts - 0 percent
Rebecca Bell-Metereau 0 percent
Letti Bresnahan 0 percent
0 of 657 precincts - 0 percent
Inga Cotton 0 percent
Robert Morrow 0 percent
Lani Popp 0 percent
0 of 401 precincts - 0 percent
Debra Kerner 0 percent
Kimberly McLeod 0 percent
Michelle Palmer 0 percent
0 of 515 precincts - 0 percent
Marsha Burnett-Webster 0 percent
Stephen Wyman 0 percent
0 of 498 precincts - 0 percent
Maria Berry 0 percent
Sue Melton-Malone (i) 0 percent
AP Elections 03-03-2020 13:43
