TX-BdEd-Glance-SumP

By The Associated Press



State Board of Education District 5 Dem - Primary

0 of 650 precincts - 0 percent

Rebecca Bell-Metereau 0 percent

Letti Bresnahan 0 percent

State Board of Education District 5 GOP - Primary

0 of 657 precincts - 0 percent

Inga Cotton 0 percent

Robert Morrow 0 percent

Lani Popp 0 percent

State Board of Education District 6 Dem - Primary

0 of 401 precincts - 0 percent

Debra Kerner 0 percent

Kimberly McLeod 0 percent

Michelle Palmer 0 percent

State Board of Education District 10 Dem - Primary

0 of 515 precincts - 0 percent

Marsha Burnett-Webster 0 percent

Stephen Wyman 0 percent

State Board of Education District 14 GOP - Primary

0 of 498 precincts - 0 percent

Maria Berry 0 percent

Sue Melton-Malone (i) 0 percent

AP Elections 03-03-2020 13:43

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.