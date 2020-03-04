TX-Courts-Glance-Sum
By The Associated Press
344 of 5,742 precincts - 6 percent
Amy Meachum 235,752 - 82 percent
Jerry Zimmerer 53,208 - 18 percent
340 of 5,742 precincts - 6 percent
Kathy Cheng 204,805 - 74 percent
Larry Praeger 72,997 - 26 percent
340 of 5,742 precincts - 6 percent
Staci Williams 179,031 - 65 percent
Brandy Voss 95,635 - 35 percent
340 of 5,742 precincts - 6 percent
Gisela Triana 202,230 - 74 percent
Peter Kelly 72,082 - 26 percent
AP Elections 03-03-2020 22:08
