TX-Courts-Glance-Sum

By The Associated Press



Supreme Court Chief Justice Dem - Primary

344 of 5,742 precincts - 6 percent

Amy Meachum 235,752 - 82 percent

Jerry Zimmerer 53,208 - 18 percent

Supreme Court Place 6 - unexpired Dem - Primary

340 of 5,742 precincts - 6 percent

Kathy Cheng 204,805 - 74 percent

Larry Praeger 72,997 - 26 percent

Supreme Court Place 7 Dem - Primary

340 of 5,742 precincts - 6 percent

Staci Williams 179,031 - 65 percent

Brandy Voss 95,635 - 35 percent

Supreme Court Place 8 Dem - Primary

340 of 5,742 precincts - 6 percent

Gisela Triana 202,230 - 74 percent

Peter Kelly 72,082 - 26 percent

AP Elections 03-03-2020 22:08

