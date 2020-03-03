TX-Dem-StHou-Contested
By The Associated Press
0 of 26 precincts - 0 percent
Janet Dudding 0 - 0 percent
Raza Rahman 0 - 0 percent
0 of 79 precincts - 0 percent
Lawrence Allen 0 - 0 percent
Sarah DeMerchant 0 - 0 percent
Suleman Lalani 0 - 0 percent
Rish Oberoi 0 - 0 percent
0 of 79 precincts - 0 percent
Ron Reynolds (i) 0 - 0 percent
Byron Ross 0 - 0 percent
0 of 74 precincts - 0 percent
Sergio Munoz (i) 0 - 0 percent
Abraham Padron 0 - 0 percent
0 of 104 precincts - 0 percent
Alex Dominguez (i) 0 - 0 percent
Amber Medina 0 - 0 percent
0 of 104 precincts - 0 percent
Erin Gamez 0 - 0 percent
Eddie Lucio III (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 74 precincts - 0 percent
Richard Gonzales 0 - 0 percent
Bobby Guerra (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 44 precincts - 0 percent
Liliana Posada 0 - 0 percent
Erin Zwiener (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 175 precincts - 0 percent
Eddie Rodriguez (i) 0 - 0 percent
Joshua Sanchez 0 - 0 percent
0 of 36 precincts - 0 percent
Michelle Beckley (i) 0 - 0 percent
Paige Dixon 0 - 0 percent
0 of 62 precincts - 0 percent
Sharon Hirsch 0 - 0 percent
Aimee Lopez 0 - 0 percent
0 of 62 precincts - 0 percent
Tom Adair 0 - 0 percent
Rocio Hernandez 0 - 0 percent
Anthony Lo 0 - 0 percent
Lorenzo Sanchez 0 - 0 percent
0 of 100 precincts - 0 percent
Ramsey Cantu 0 - 0 percent
Rowland Garza 0 - 0 percent
Eddie Morales 0 - 0 percent
0 of 46 precincts - 0 percent
Claudia Perez 0 - 0 percent
Elisa Tamayo 0 - 0 percent
0 of 67 precincts - 0 percent
Tracy King (i) 0 - 0 percent
Danny Valdez 0 - 0 percent
0 of 86 precincts - 0 percent
James Barrick 0 - 0 percent
Addison Perry-Franks 0 - 0 percent
0 of 62 precincts - 0 percent
Sugar Ash 0 - 0 percent
Jon Cocks 0 - 0 percent
0 of 193 precincts - 0 percent
Steven Riddell 0 - 0 percent
Jeff Whitfield 0 - 0 percent
0 of 193 precincts - 0 percent
Elizabeth Beck 0 - 0 percent
Dan Willis 0 - 0 percent
0 of 466 precincts - 0 percent
James Armstrong 0 - 0 percent
Lorraine Birabil 0 - 0 percent
Daniel Clayton 0 - 0 percent
Sandra Crenshaw 0 - 0 percent
Jasmine Crockett 0 - 0 percent
Paul Stafford 0 - 0 percent
0 of 466 precincts - 0 percent
Joanna Cattanach 0 - 0 percent
Tom Ervin 0 - 0 percent
Shawn Terry 0 - 0 percent
0 of 466 precincts - 0 percent
Christopher Graham 0 - 0 percent
Carl Sherman (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 281 precincts - 0 percent
Evan Bohl 0 - 0 percent
Trey Fischer (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 281 precincts - 0 percent
Elizabeth Campos 0 - 0 percent
Jennifer Ramos 0 - 0 percent
Sean Villasana 0 - 0 percent
0 of 281 precincts - 0 percent
Becca Defelice 0 - 0 percent
Jack Guerra 0 - 0 percent
Celina Montoya 0 - 0 percent
AP Elections 03-03-2020 13:43
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
Voters hit the polls across the Valley
-
Prosecutors moving forward with Starr County voter fraud case
-
La Joya ISD school bus erupts into flames in Alton
-
Cameron County authorities to crackdown on THC cartridges during spring break
-
Plane wreckage found in Cameron County days after reported disappearance