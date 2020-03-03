TX-Dem-StSen-Contested
By The Associated Press
0 of 471 precincts - 0 percent
Susan Criss 0 - 0 percent
Margarita Johnson 0 - 0 percent
0 of 322 precincts - 0 percent
Randy Daniels 0 - 0 percent
Shadi Zitoon 0 - 0 percent
0 of 480 precincts - 0 percent
Richard Andrews 0 - 0 percent
Borris Miles (i) 0 - 0 percent
Melissa Morris 0 - 0 percent
0 of 426 precincts - 0 percent
Roland Gutierrez 0 - 0 percent
Freddy Ramirez 0 - 0 percent
Xochil Rodriguez 0 - 0 percent
0 of 213 precincts - 0 percent
Sara Barrera 0 - 0 percent
Ruben Cortez 0 - 0 percent
Eddie Lucio Jr (i) 0 - 0 percent
AP Elections 03-03-2020 13:38
