TX-Dem-StSen-Contested

By The Associated Press



District 11

0 of 471 precincts - 0 percent

Susan Criss 0 - 0 percent

Margarita Johnson 0 - 0 percent

District 12

0 of 322 precincts - 0 percent

Randy Daniels 0 - 0 percent

Shadi Zitoon 0 - 0 percent

District 13

0 of 480 precincts - 0 percent

Richard Andrews 0 - 0 percent

Borris Miles (i) 0 - 0 percent

Melissa Morris 0 - 0 percent

District 19

0 of 426 precincts - 0 percent

Roland Gutierrez 0 - 0 percent

Freddy Ramirez 0 - 0 percent

Xochil Rodriguez 0 - 0 percent

District 27

0 of 213 precincts - 0 percent

Sara Barrera 0 - 0 percent

Ruben Cortez 0 - 0 percent

Eddie Lucio Jr (i) 0 - 0 percent

AP Elections 03-03-2020 13:38

