TxDOT Addresses Irrigation Flooding Issues in San Benito

SAN BENITO – A Texas Department of Transportation engineer evaluated drainage ditches in San Benito.

Orfalinda Cazarea and her husband operate a business along Military Highway 281. She told CHANNEL 5 NEWS it would often flood due to his neighbor’s irrigation. But the neighbor said clogged drains along the highway are causing the flooding.

TxDOT spokesman Octavio Saenz said crews are now working to clear the drains.

"What we did on that particular are is essentially what we do on all of them which is regrade the ditch again," said Saenz. "We shave it to make sure the water is good to go, check the culverts to ensure that there is maximum flow."

He explained crews had to wait until the ground was completely dry to begin the work due to the weight of their equipment.