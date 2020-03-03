TX-GOP-Delg-SumD
By The Associated Press
0 of 5,569 precincts - 0 percent
Roque De La Fuente 0
Donald Trump (i) 0
Bill Weld 0
Uncommitted 0
Bob Ely 0
Zoltan Istvan 0
Matthew Matern 0
Joe Walsh 0
AP Elections 03-03-2020 13:33
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
Voters hit the polls across the Valley
-
Prosecutors moving forward with Starr County voter fraud case
-
La Joya ISD school bus erupts into flames in Alton
-
Cameron County authorities to crackdown on THC cartridges during spring break
-
Plane wreckage found in Cameron County days after reported disappearance