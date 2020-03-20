TX-GOP-Pres-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by county in the
Republican primary for President.
|TP
|PR
|DeLaFunt
|Trump
|Weld
|Uncmmttd
|Anderson
|21
|21
|15
|7,615
|24
|179
|Andrews
|5
|5
|28
|2,281
|9
|94
|Angelina
|43
|43
|20
|12,158
|59
|436
|Aransas
|5
|5
|10
|3,808
|25
|233
|Archer
|7
|7
|5
|2,490
|9
|82
|Armstrong
|9
|9
|1
|676
|1
|12
|Atascosa
|16
|16
|30
|4,218
|14
|179
|Austin
|18
|18
|9
|4,662
|28
|142
|Bailey
|5
|5
|16
|830
|6
|51
|Bandera
|11
|11
|12
|3,995
|17
|120
|Bastrop
|23
|23
|22
|7,671
|61
|249
|Baylor
|5
|5
|0
|876
|2
|33
|Bee
|10
|10
|11
|1,596
|8
|48
|Bell
|41
|41
|89
|21,404
|147
|866
|Bexar
|281
|281
|395
|75,454
|858
|3,086
|Blanco
|7
|7
|5
|2,232
|13
|58
|Borden
|6
|6
|0
|235
|0
|3
|Bosque
|12
|12
|12
|3,647
|11
|107
|Bowie
|31
|31
|31
|12,024
|88
|478
|Brazoria
|28
|28
|170
|33,314
|267
|1,274
|Brazos
|26
|26
|104
|17,030
|321
|978
|Brewster
|9
|9
|6
|871
|13
|25
|Briscoe
|6
|6
|5
|470
|2
|25
|Brooks
|2
|2
|31
|69
|0
|1
|Brown
|19
|19
|9
|5,838
|22
|128
|Burleson
|14
|14
|7
|3,345
|13
|110
|Burnet
|21
|21
|23
|6,473
|28
|190
|Caldwell
|11
|11
|17
|2,963
|17
|126
|Calhoun
|26
|26
|10
|2,131
|8
|59
|Callahan
|5
|5
|1
|2,380
|7
|74
|Cameron
|31
|31
|98
|7,620
|75
|288
|Camp
|5
|5
|8
|1,874
|3
|75
|Carson
|9
|9
|3
|1,415
|2
|25
|Cass
|20
|20
|8
|4,375
|39
|80
|Castro
|9
|9
|10
|661
|1
|19
|Chambers
|15
|15
|20
|7,291
|25
|305
|Cherokee
|4
|4
|11
|7,537
|42
|221
|Childress
|5
|5
|7
|1,196
|4
|40
|Clay
|17
|17
|3
|2,771
|21
|90
|Cochran
|5
|5
|7
|397
|2
|18
|Coke
|5
|5
|3
|818
|4
|18
|Coleman
|6
|6
|13
|2,237
|12
|65
|Collin
|62
|62
|193
|64,502
|761
|2,723
|Collnswrth
|5
|5
|2
|687
|1
|23
|Colorado
|4
|4
|7
|3,558
|29
|124
|Comal
|28
|28
|40
|20,410
|171
|742
|Comanche
|12
|12
|9
|2,601
|18
|101
|Concho
|9
|9
|18
|709
|5
|62
|Cooke
|30
|30
|25
|8,147
|48
|356
|Coryell
|9
|9
|20
|6,576
|32
|359
|Cottle
|5
|5
|1
|349
|3
|13
|Crane
|4
|4
|4
|571
|1
|23
|Crockett
|5
|5
|18
|517
|3
|34
|Crosby
|4
|4
|27
|742
|9
|40
|Culberson
|5
|5
|0
|28
|0
|0
|Dallam
|7
|7
|3
|768
|3
|30
|Dallas
|466
|466
|327
|77,275
|933
|3,472
|Dawson
|5
|5
|40
|1,644
|23
|69
|DeafSmith
|5
|5
|10
|1,408
|8
|37
|Delta
|8
|8
|9
|1,303
|10
|83
|Denton
|186
|186
|150
|62,184
|673
|2,745
|DeWitt
|8
|8
|5
|2,675
|15
|2
|Dickens
|7
|7
|1
|448
|3
|13
|Dimmit
|2
|2
|0
|73
|0
|3
|Donley
|7
|7
|0
|745
|6
|24
|Duval
|4
|4
|1
|157
|1
|7
|Eastland
|10
|10
|15
|3,667
|24
|60
|Ector
|29
|29
|63
|10,673
|51
|240
|Edwards
|5
|5
|16
|567
|6
|29
|Ellis
|36
|36
|101
|21,180
|111
|853
|ElPaso
|209
|209
|153
|16,855
|222
|831
|Erath
|11
|11
|27
|7,026
|54
|323
|Falls
|14
|14
|6
|1,671
|2
|46
|Fannin
|17
|17
|12
|5,007
|15
|185
|Fayette
|13
|13
|14
|4,773
|18
|137
|Fisher
|5
|5
|1
|611
|1
|18
|Floyd
|2
|2
|10
|851
|6
|69
|Foard
|5
|5
|4
|308
|3
|25
|FortBend
|79
|79
|276
|53,077
|526
|2,465
|Franklin
|9
|9
|2
|1,660
|4
|24
|Freestone
|15
|15
|3
|3,298
|18
|81
|Frio
|10
|10
|109
|558
|3
|15
|Gaines
|7
|7
|4
|1,595
|5
|22
|Galveston
|42
|42
|61
|26,748
|215
|933
|Garza
|7
|7
|1
|565
|2
|12
|Gillespie
|11
|11
|18
|5,613
|40
|246
|Glasscock
|5
|5
|0
|354
|0
|1
|Goliad
|10
|10
|14
|1,357
|4
|36
|Gonzales
|16
|16
|32
|2,986
|26
|232
|Gray
|8
|8
|14
|3,660
|12
|84
|Grayson
|24
|24
|36
|13,421
|47
|390
|Gregg
|19
|19
|21
|10,690
|45
|220
|Grimes
|16
|16
|12
|3,820
|9
|88
|Guadalupe
|35
|35
|70
|16,003
|130
|887
|Hale
|31
|31
|8
|2,456
|16
|64
|Hall
|8
|8
|1
|483
|1
|5
|Hamilton
|5
|5
|8
|2,101
|20
|68
|Hansford
|9
|9
|9
|1,128
|7
|37
|Hardeman
|5
|5
|1
|654
|4
|20
|Hardin
|20
|20
|2
|8,804
|17
|148
|Harris
|401
|401
|708
|181,175
|1,785
|6,851
|Harrison
|27
|27
|10
|8,173
|33
|183
|Hartley
|7
|7
|7
|1,089
|1
|34
|Haskell
|4
|4
|1
|764
|0
|20
|Hays
|37
|37
|52
|14,220
|195
|610
|Hemphill
|9
|9
|2
|768
|7
|24
|Henderson
|25
|25
|14
|11,363
|65
|282
|Hidalgo
|74
|74
|186
|11,457
|66
|426
|Hill
|23
|23
|14
|5,031
|28
|127
|Hockley
|11
|11
|22
|3,083
|16
|122
|Hood
|11
|11
|30
|12,701
|105
|440
|Hopkins
|14
|14
|9
|4,726
|16
|97
|Houston
|22
|22
|14
|3,773
|28
|93
|Howard
|4
|4
|24
|3,313
|11
|145
|Hudspeth
|6
|6
|2
|165
|1
|3
|Hunt
|35
|35
|46
|12,274
|110
|512
|Hutchinson
|9
|9
|19
|4,308
|17
|144
|Irion
|5
|5
|5
|457
|3
|14
|Jack
|5
|5
|4
|1,809
|7
|42
|Jackson
|10
|10
|8
|2,406
|6
|94
|Jasper
|21
|21
|8
|6,017
|25
|100
|JeffDavis
|6
|6
|2
|448
|6
|17
|Jefferson
|44
|44
|30
|13,913
|48
|238
|JimHogg
|6
|6
|0
|12
|0
|1
|JimWells
|22
|22
|22
|1,165
|6
|35
|Johnson
|37
|37
|23
|16,714
|59
|419
|Jones
|8
|8
|24
|2,554
|15
|126
|Karnes
|16
|16
|16
|1,609
|5
|57
|Kaufman
|28
|28
|58
|13,759
|121
|811
|Kendall
|11
|11
|15
|6,784
|27
|231
|Kenedy
|5
|5
|0
|13
|0
|2
|Kent
|7
|7
|0
|194
|1
|4
|Kerr
|21
|21
|33
|9,735
|79
|461
|Kimble
|8
|8
|9
|1,295
|20
|53
|King
|5
|5
|0
|111
|1
|1
|Kinney
|5
|5
|25
|678
|15
|61
|Kleberg
|19
|19
|14
|1,598
|8
|63
|Knox
|7
|7
|7
|721
|5
|47
|Lamar
|27
|27
|7
|6,836
|27
|108
|Lamb
|12
|12
|11
|1,606
|11
|46
|Lampasas
|6
|6
|5
|2,858
|26
|64
|LaSalle
|7
|7
|1
|81
|0
|5
|LaVaca
|10
|10
|6
|3,895
|17
|72
|Lee
|9
|9
|12
|2,828
|14
|100
|Leon
|18
|18
|10
|3,905
|10
|71
|Liberty
|31
|31
|48
|9,447
|27
|289
|Limestone
|21
|21
|20
|4,008
|19
|216
|Lipscomb
|8
|8
|4
|768
|6
|28
|LiveOak
|15
|15
|12
|1,730
|8
|39
|Llano
|9
|9
|10
|4,777
|30
|147
|Loving
|5
|5
|0
|24
|1
|3
|Lubbock
|38
|38
|89
|28,109
|245
|1,191
|Lynn
|11
|11
|8
|864
|4
|83
|Madison
|6
|6
|3
|2,039
|7
|65
|Marion
|8
|8
|1
|1,479
|5
|31
|Martin
|6
|6
|10
|1,002
|15
|73
|Mason
|5
|5
|17
|2,402
|44
|154
|Matagorda
|19
|19
|33
|4,611
|30
|185
|Maverick
|2
|2
|3
|358
|3
|4
|McCulloch
|4
|4
|26
|1,817
|13
|92
|McLennan
|34
|34
|207
|22,237
|199
|1,049
|McMullen
|4
|4
|1
|247
|0
|5
|Medina
|8
|8
|15
|5,665
|22
|129
|Menard
|7
|7
|2
|478
|2
|34
|Midland
|18
|18
|81
|18,816
|189
|967
|Milam
|9
|9
|17
|3,886
|37
|147
|Mills
|8
|8
|5
|1,306
|3
|40
|Mitchell
|7
|7
|11
|1,186
|1
|51
|Montague
|16
|16
|10
|3,836
|12
|91
|Montgomery
|101
|101
|171
|61,125
|464
|1,936
|Moore
|8
|8
|30
|2,222
|8
|81
|Morris
|5
|5
|2
|1,382
|2
|19
|Motley
|7
|7
|0
|274
|0
|6
|Nacgdch
|26
|26
|21
|7,379
|93
|307
|Navarro
|21
|21
|35
|6,744
|36
|615
|Newton
|23
|23
|5
|2,604
|11
|157
|Nolan
|10
|10
|12
|1,954
|10
|95
|Nueces
|70
|70
|88
|16,125
|131
|0
|Ochiltree
|5
|5
|8
|1,717
|8
|48
|Oldham
|8
|8
|1
|600
|1
|13
|Orange
|35
|35
|13
|13,153
|75
|393
|PaloPinto
|14
|14
|19
|4,761
|25
|207
|Panola
|20
|20
|6
|4,116
|4
|70
|Parker
|38
|38
|31
|23,256
|107
|723
|Parmer
|10
|10
|3
|785
|7
|16
|Pecos
|10
|10
|12
|1,235
|5
|43
|Polk
|24
|24
|22
|6,867
|53
|372
|Potter
|17
|17
|29
|8,671
|50
|260
|Presidio
|8
|8
|0
|145
|1
|3
|Rains
|8
|8
|2
|2,371
|12
|54
|Randall
|14
|14
|33
|19,637
|114
|696
|Reagan
|5
|5
|9
|541
|3
|39
|Real
|6
|6
|5
|822
|6
|18
|RedRiver
|20
|20
|1
|1,861
|5
|22
|Reeves
|3
|3
|0
|90
|0
|0
|Refugio
|11
|11
|16
|1,157
|10
|84
|Roberts
|5
|5
|0
|425
|0
|3
|Robertson
|16
|16
|6
|2,702
|16
|50
|Rockwall
|18
|18
|33
|11,870
|113
|470
|Runnels
|11
|11
|9
|1,852
|7
|52
|Rusk
|13
|13
|14
|8,239
|28
|260
|Sabine
|9
|9
|2
|2,248
|4
|33
|SanAugust
|12
|12
|3
|1,462
|7
|25
|SanJacint
|8
|8
|11
|4,127
|17
|105
|SanPatric
|11
|11
|34
|5,049
|23
|211
|SanSaba
|4
|4
|7
|1,358
|4
|33
|Schleicher
|5
|5
|1
|489
|1
|15
|Scurry
|7
|7
|27
|2,474
|15
|108
|Shackelfrd
|8
|8
|1
|737
|2
|13
|Shelby
|15
|15
|19
|4,956
|27
|263
|Sherman
|5
|5
|1
|577
|3
|22
|Smith
|36
|36
|61
|26,856
|155
|799
|Somervell
|4
|4
|6
|2,191
|19
|92
|Starr
|11
|11
|0
|46
|0
|0
|Stephens
|9
|9
|5
|1,751
|4
|29
|Sterling
|4
|4
|1
|298
|1
|7
|Stonewall
|5
|5
|1
|217
|0
|2
|Sutton
|5
|5
|20
|682
|5
|69
|Swisher
|5
|5
|2
|942
|5
|35
|Tarrant
|193
|193
|460
|116,258
|1,074
|3,384
|Taylor
|21
|21
|52
|14,712
|111
|890
|Terrell
|5
|5
|1
|87
|0
|0
|Terry
|8
|8
|50
|1,573
|12
|131
|Throckmrtn
|5
|5
|0
|394
|1
|8
|Titus
|20
|20
|7
|3,687
|18
|119
|Tm Grn
|20
|20
|66
|14,622
|109
|560
|Travis
|175
|175
|150
|37,757
|858
|2,728
|Trinity
|21
|21
|6
|3,197
|16
|125
|Tyler
|18
|18
|9
|4,131
|14
|95
|Upshur
|17
|17
|6
|5,978
|36
|100
|Upton
|5
|5
|7
|597
|4
|21
|Uvalde
|14
|14
|18
|2,332
|7
|79
|ValVerde
|17
|17
|44
|2,471
|24
|142
|VanZandt
|19
|19
|15
|14,308
|49
|350
|Victoria
|35
|35
|86
|10,587
|56
|510
|Walker
|17
|17
|7
|5,324
|28
|92
|Waller
|21
|21
|11
|4,887
|30
|173
|Ward
|9
|9
|21
|1,340
|5
|84
|Washington
|22
|22
|5
|4,894
|15
|105
|Webb
|70
|70
|74
|2,642
|28
|117
|Wharton
|11
|11
|31
|6,580
|49
|343
|Wheeler
|11
|11
|2
|1,535
|4
|40
|Wichita
|25
|25
|34
|11,996
|73
|572
|Wilbarger
|4
|4
|11
|2,111
|10
|143
|Willacy
|3
|3
|1
|161
|0
|3
|Williamson
|59
|59
|118
|40,836
|620
|1,776
|Wilson
|17
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winkler
|6
|6
|6
|661
|2
|31
|Wise
|26
|26
|16
|9,767
|30
|220
|Wood
|15
|15
|21
|9,097
|37
|256
|Yoakum
|7
|7
|13
|957
|5
|27
|Young
|5
|5
|15
|3,517
|20
|119
|Zapata
|2
|2
|0
|38
|0
|0
|Zavala
|2
|2
|0
|109
|0
|1
|Totals
|5,569
|5,569
|7,668
|1,889,006
|15,738
|71,555
AP Elections 03-20-2020 13:49
