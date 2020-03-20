TX-GOP-Pres-Cnty

By The Associated Press



03-20-20 13:49,

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by county in the

Republican primary for President.

TP PR DeLaFunt Trump Weld Uncmmttd Anderson 21 21 15 7,615 24 179 Andrews 5 5 28 2,281 9 94 Angelina 43 43 20 12,158 59 436 Aransas 5 5 10 3,808 25 233 Archer 7 7 5 2,490 9 82 Armstrong 9 9 1 676 1 12 Atascosa 16 16 30 4,218 14 179 Austin 18 18 9 4,662 28 142 Bailey 5 5 16 830 6 51 Bandera 11 11 12 3,995 17 120 Bastrop 23 23 22 7,671 61 249 Baylor 5 5 0 876 2 33 Bee 10 10 11 1,596 8 48 Bell 41 41 89 21,404 147 866 Bexar 281 281 395 75,454 858 3,086 Blanco 7 7 5 2,232 13 58 Borden 6 6 0 235 0 3 Bosque 12 12 12 3,647 11 107 Bowie 31 31 31 12,024 88 478 Brazoria 28 28 170 33,314 267 1,274 Brazos 26 26 104 17,030 321 978 Brewster 9 9 6 871 13 25 Briscoe 6 6 5 470 2 25 Brooks 2 2 31 69 0 1 Brown 19 19 9 5,838 22 128 Burleson 14 14 7 3,345 13 110 Burnet 21 21 23 6,473 28 190 Caldwell 11 11 17 2,963 17 126 Calhoun 26 26 10 2,131 8 59 Callahan 5 5 1 2,380 7 74 Cameron 31 31 98 7,620 75 288 Camp 5 5 8 1,874 3 75 Carson 9 9 3 1,415 2 25 Cass 20 20 8 4,375 39 80 Castro 9 9 10 661 1 19 Chambers 15 15 20 7,291 25 305 Cherokee 4 4 11 7,537 42 221 Childress 5 5 7 1,196 4 40 Clay 17 17 3 2,771 21 90 Cochran 5 5 7 397 2 18 Coke 5 5 3 818 4 18 Coleman 6 6 13 2,237 12 65 Collin 62 62 193 64,502 761 2,723 Collnswrth 5 5 2 687 1 23 Colorado 4 4 7 3,558 29 124 Comal 28 28 40 20,410 171 742 Comanche 12 12 9 2,601 18 101 Concho 9 9 18 709 5 62 Cooke 30 30 25 8,147 48 356 Coryell 9 9 20 6,576 32 359 Cottle 5 5 1 349 3 13 Crane 4 4 4 571 1 23 Crockett 5 5 18 517 3 34 Crosby 4 4 27 742 9 40 Culberson 5 5 0 28 0 0 Dallam 7 7 3 768 3 30 Dallas 466 466 327 77,275 933 3,472 Dawson 5 5 40 1,644 23 69 DeafSmith 5 5 10 1,408 8 37 Delta 8 8 9 1,303 10 83 Denton 186 186 150 62,184 673 2,745 DeWitt 8 8 5 2,675 15 2 Dickens 7 7 1 448 3 13 Dimmit 2 2 0 73 0 3 Donley 7 7 0 745 6 24 Duval 4 4 1 157 1 7 Eastland 10 10 15 3,667 24 60 Ector 29 29 63 10,673 51 240 Edwards 5 5 16 567 6 29 Ellis 36 36 101 21,180 111 853 ElPaso 209 209 153 16,855 222 831 Erath 11 11 27 7,026 54 323 Falls 14 14 6 1,671 2 46 Fannin 17 17 12 5,007 15 185 Fayette 13 13 14 4,773 18 137 Fisher 5 5 1 611 1 18 Floyd 2 2 10 851 6 69 Foard 5 5 4 308 3 25 FortBend 79 79 276 53,077 526 2,465 Franklin 9 9 2 1,660 4 24 Freestone 15 15 3 3,298 18 81 Frio 10 10 109 558 3 15 Gaines 7 7 4 1,595 5 22 Galveston 42 42 61 26,748 215 933 Garza 7 7 1 565 2 12 Gillespie 11 11 18 5,613 40 246 Glasscock 5 5 0 354 0 1 Goliad 10 10 14 1,357 4 36 Gonzales 16 16 32 2,986 26 232 Gray 8 8 14 3,660 12 84 Grayson 24 24 36 13,421 47 390 Gregg 19 19 21 10,690 45 220 Grimes 16 16 12 3,820 9 88 Guadalupe 35 35 70 16,003 130 887 Hale 31 31 8 2,456 16 64 Hall 8 8 1 483 1 5 Hamilton 5 5 8 2,101 20 68 Hansford 9 9 9 1,128 7 37 Hardeman 5 5 1 654 4 20 Hardin 20 20 2 8,804 17 148 Harris 401 401 708 181,175 1,785 6,851 Harrison 27 27 10 8,173 33 183 Hartley 7 7 7 1,089 1 34 Haskell 4 4 1 764 0 20 Hays 37 37 52 14,220 195 610 Hemphill 9 9 2 768 7 24 Henderson 25 25 14 11,363 65 282 Hidalgo 74 74 186 11,457 66 426 Hill 23 23 14 5,031 28 127 Hockley 11 11 22 3,083 16 122 Hood 11 11 30 12,701 105 440 Hopkins 14 14 9 4,726 16 97 Houston 22 22 14 3,773 28 93 Howard 4 4 24 3,313 11 145 Hudspeth 6 6 2 165 1 3 Hunt 35 35 46 12,274 110 512 Hutchinson 9 9 19 4,308 17 144 Irion 5 5 5 457 3 14 Jack 5 5 4 1,809 7 42 Jackson 10 10 8 2,406 6 94 Jasper 21 21 8 6,017 25 100 JeffDavis 6 6 2 448 6 17 Jefferson 44 44 30 13,913 48 238 JimHogg 6 6 0 12 0 1 JimWells 22 22 22 1,165 6 35 Johnson 37 37 23 16,714 59 419 Jones 8 8 24 2,554 15 126 Karnes 16 16 16 1,609 5 57 Kaufman 28 28 58 13,759 121 811 Kendall 11 11 15 6,784 27 231 Kenedy 5 5 0 13 0 2 Kent 7 7 0 194 1 4 Kerr 21 21 33 9,735 79 461 Kimble 8 8 9 1,295 20 53 King 5 5 0 111 1 1 Kinney 5 5 25 678 15 61 Kleberg 19 19 14 1,598 8 63 Knox 7 7 7 721 5 47 Lamar 27 27 7 6,836 27 108 Lamb 12 12 11 1,606 11 46 Lampasas 6 6 5 2,858 26 64 LaSalle 7 7 1 81 0 5 LaVaca 10 10 6 3,895 17 72 Lee 9 9 12 2,828 14 100 Leon 18 18 10 3,905 10 71 Liberty 31 31 48 9,447 27 289 Limestone 21 21 20 4,008 19 216 Lipscomb 8 8 4 768 6 28 LiveOak 15 15 12 1,730 8 39 Llano 9 9 10 4,777 30 147 Loving 5 5 0 24 1 3 Lubbock 38 38 89 28,109 245 1,191 Lynn 11 11 8 864 4 83 Madison 6 6 3 2,039 7 65 Marion 8 8 1 1,479 5 31 Martin 6 6 10 1,002 15 73 Mason 5 5 17 2,402 44 154 Matagorda 19 19 33 4,611 30 185 Maverick 2 2 3 358 3 4 McCulloch 4 4 26 1,817 13 92 McLennan 34 34 207 22,237 199 1,049 McMullen 4 4 1 247 0 5 Medina 8 8 15 5,665 22 129 Menard 7 7 2 478 2 34 Midland 18 18 81 18,816 189 967 Milam 9 9 17 3,886 37 147 Mills 8 8 5 1,306 3 40 Mitchell 7 7 11 1,186 1 51 Montague 16 16 10 3,836 12 91 Montgomery 101 101 171 61,125 464 1,936 Moore 8 8 30 2,222 8 81 Morris 5 5 2 1,382 2 19 Motley 7 7 0 274 0 6 Nacgdch 26 26 21 7,379 93 307 Navarro 21 21 35 6,744 36 615 Newton 23 23 5 2,604 11 157 Nolan 10 10 12 1,954 10 95 Nueces 70 70 88 16,125 131 0 Ochiltree 5 5 8 1,717 8 48 Oldham 8 8 1 600 1 13 Orange 35 35 13 13,153 75 393 PaloPinto 14 14 19 4,761 25 207 Panola 20 20 6 4,116 4 70 Parker 38 38 31 23,256 107 723 Parmer 10 10 3 785 7 16 Pecos 10 10 12 1,235 5 43 Polk 24 24 22 6,867 53 372 Potter 17 17 29 8,671 50 260 Presidio 8 8 0 145 1 3 Rains 8 8 2 2,371 12 54 Randall 14 14 33 19,637 114 696 Reagan 5 5 9 541 3 39 Real 6 6 5 822 6 18 RedRiver 20 20 1 1,861 5 22 Reeves 3 3 0 90 0 0 Refugio 11 11 16 1,157 10 84 Roberts 5 5 0 425 0 3 Robertson 16 16 6 2,702 16 50 Rockwall 18 18 33 11,870 113 470 Runnels 11 11 9 1,852 7 52 Rusk 13 13 14 8,239 28 260 Sabine 9 9 2 2,248 4 33 SanAugust 12 12 3 1,462 7 25 SanJacint 8 8 11 4,127 17 105 SanPatric 11 11 34 5,049 23 211 SanSaba 4 4 7 1,358 4 33 Schleicher 5 5 1 489 1 15 Scurry 7 7 27 2,474 15 108 Shackelfrd 8 8 1 737 2 13 Shelby 15 15 19 4,956 27 263 Sherman 5 5 1 577 3 22 Smith 36 36 61 26,856 155 799 Somervell 4 4 6 2,191 19 92 Starr 11 11 0 46 0 0 Stephens 9 9 5 1,751 4 29 Sterling 4 4 1 298 1 7 Stonewall 5 5 1 217 0 2 Sutton 5 5 20 682 5 69 Swisher 5 5 2 942 5 35 Tarrant 193 193 460 116,258 1,074 3,384 Taylor 21 21 52 14,712 111 890 Terrell 5 5 1 87 0 0 Terry 8 8 50 1,573 12 131 Throckmrtn 5 5 0 394 1 8 Titus 20 20 7 3,687 18 119 Tm Grn 20 20 66 14,622 109 560 Travis 175 175 150 37,757 858 2,728 Trinity 21 21 6 3,197 16 125 Tyler 18 18 9 4,131 14 95 Upshur 17 17 6 5,978 36 100 Upton 5 5 7 597 4 21 Uvalde 14 14 18 2,332 7 79 ValVerde 17 17 44 2,471 24 142 VanZandt 19 19 15 14,308 49 350 Victoria 35 35 86 10,587 56 510 Walker 17 17 7 5,324 28 92 Waller 21 21 11 4,887 30 173 Ward 9 9 21 1,340 5 84 Washington 22 22 5 4,894 15 105 Webb 70 70 74 2,642 28 117 Wharton 11 11 31 6,580 49 343 Wheeler 11 11 2 1,535 4 40 Wichita 25 25 34 11,996 73 572 Wilbarger 4 4 11 2,111 10 143 Willacy 3 3 1 161 0 3 Williamson 59 59 118 40,836 620 1,776 Wilson 17 17 0 0 0 0 Winkler 6 6 6 661 2 31 Wise 26 26 16 9,767 30 220 Wood 15 15 21 9,097 37 256 Yoakum 7 7 13 957 5 27 Young 5 5 15 3,517 20 119 Zapata 2 2 0 38 0 0 Zavala 2 2 0 109 0 1 Totals 5,569 5,569 7,668 1,889,006 15,738 71,555

