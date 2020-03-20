TX-GOP-Pres-Cnty

x

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by county in the

Republican primary for President.

TP PR DeLaFunt Trump Weld Uncmmttd
Anderson 21 21 15 7,615 24 179
Andrews 5 5 28 2,281 9 94
Angelina 43 43 20 12,158 59 436
Aransas 5 5 10 3,808 25 233
Archer 7 7 5 2,490 9 82
Armstrong 9 9 1 676 1 12
Atascosa 16 16 30 4,218 14 179
Austin 18 18 9 4,662 28 142
Bailey 5 5 16 830 6 51
Bandera 11 11 12 3,995 17 120
Bastrop 23 23 22 7,671 61 249
Baylor 5 5 0 876 2 33
Bee 10 10 11 1,596 8 48
Bell 41 41 89 21,404 147 866
Bexar 281 281 395 75,454 858 3,086
Blanco 7 7 5 2,232 13 58
Borden 6 6 0 235 0 3
Bosque 12 12 12 3,647 11 107
Bowie 31 31 31 12,024 88 478
Brazoria 28 28 170 33,314 267 1,274
Brazos 26 26 104 17,030 321 978
Brewster 9 9 6 871 13 25
Briscoe 6 6 5 470 2 25
Brooks 2 2 31 69 0 1
Brown 19 19 9 5,838 22 128
Burleson 14 14 7 3,345 13 110
Burnet 21 21 23 6,473 28 190
Caldwell 11 11 17 2,963 17 126
Calhoun 26 26 10 2,131 8 59
Callahan 5 5 1 2,380 7 74
Cameron 31 31 98 7,620 75 288
Camp 5 5 8 1,874 3 75
Carson 9 9 3 1,415 2 25
Cass 20 20 8 4,375 39 80
Castro 9 9 10 661 1 19
Chambers 15 15 20 7,291 25 305
Cherokee 4 4 11 7,537 42 221
Childress 5 5 7 1,196 4 40
Clay 17 17 3 2,771 21 90
Cochran 5 5 7 397 2 18
Coke 5 5 3 818 4 18
Coleman 6 6 13 2,237 12 65
Collin 62 62 193 64,502 761 2,723
Collnswrth 5 5 2 687 1 23
Colorado 4 4 7 3,558 29 124
Comal 28 28 40 20,410 171 742
Comanche 12 12 9 2,601 18 101
Concho 9 9 18 709 5 62
Cooke 30 30 25 8,147 48 356
Coryell 9 9 20 6,576 32 359
Cottle 5 5 1 349 3 13
Crane 4 4 4 571 1 23
Crockett 5 5 18 517 3 34
Crosby 4 4 27 742 9 40
Culberson 5 5 0 28 0 0
Dallam 7 7 3 768 3 30
Dallas 466 466 327 77,275 933 3,472
Dawson 5 5 40 1,644 23 69
DeafSmith 5 5 10 1,408 8 37
Delta 8 8 9 1,303 10 83
Denton 186 186 150 62,184 673 2,745
DeWitt 8 8 5 2,675 15 2
Dickens 7 7 1 448 3 13
Dimmit 2 2 0 73 0 3
Donley 7 7 0 745 6 24
Duval 4 4 1 157 1 7
Eastland 10 10 15 3,667 24 60
Ector 29 29 63 10,673 51 240
Edwards 5 5 16 567 6 29
Ellis 36 36 101 21,180 111 853
ElPaso 209 209 153 16,855 222 831
Erath 11 11 27 7,026 54 323
Falls 14 14 6 1,671 2 46
Fannin 17 17 12 5,007 15 185
Fayette 13 13 14 4,773 18 137
Fisher 5 5 1 611 1 18
Floyd 2 2 10 851 6 69
Foard 5 5 4 308 3 25
FortBend 79 79 276 53,077 526 2,465
Franklin 9 9 2 1,660 4 24
Freestone 15 15 3 3,298 18 81
Frio 10 10 109 558 3 15
Gaines 7 7 4 1,595 5 22
Galveston 42 42 61 26,748 215 933
Garza 7 7 1 565 2 12
Gillespie 11 11 18 5,613 40 246
Glasscock 5 5 0 354 0 1
Goliad 10 10 14 1,357 4 36
Gonzales 16 16 32 2,986 26 232
Gray 8 8 14 3,660 12 84
Grayson 24 24 36 13,421 47 390
Gregg 19 19 21 10,690 45 220
Grimes 16 16 12 3,820 9 88
Guadalupe 35 35 70 16,003 130 887
Hale 31 31 8 2,456 16 64
Hall 8 8 1 483 1 5
Hamilton 5 5 8 2,101 20 68
Hansford 9 9 9 1,128 7 37
Hardeman 5 5 1 654 4 20
Hardin 20 20 2 8,804 17 148
Harris 401 401 708 181,175 1,785 6,851
Harrison 27 27 10 8,173 33 183
Hartley 7 7 7 1,089 1 34
Haskell 4 4 1 764 0 20
Hays 37 37 52 14,220 195 610
Hemphill 9 9 2 768 7 24
Henderson 25 25 14 11,363 65 282
Hidalgo 74 74 186 11,457 66 426
Hill 23 23 14 5,031 28 127
Hockley 11 11 22 3,083 16 122
Hood 11 11 30 12,701 105 440
Hopkins 14 14 9 4,726 16 97
Houston 22 22 14 3,773 28 93
Howard 4 4 24 3,313 11 145
Hudspeth 6 6 2 165 1 3
Hunt 35 35 46 12,274 110 512
Hutchinson 9 9 19 4,308 17 144
Irion 5 5 5 457 3 14
Jack 5 5 4 1,809 7 42
Jackson 10 10 8 2,406 6 94
Jasper 21 21 8 6,017 25 100
JeffDavis 6 6 2 448 6 17
Jefferson 44 44 30 13,913 48 238
JimHogg 6 6 0 12 0 1
JimWells 22 22 22 1,165 6 35
Johnson 37 37 23 16,714 59 419
Jones 8 8 24 2,554 15 126
Karnes 16 16 16 1,609 5 57
Kaufman 28 28 58 13,759 121 811
Kendall 11 11 15 6,784 27 231
Kenedy 5 5 0 13 0 2
Kent 7 7 0 194 1 4
Kerr 21 21 33 9,735 79 461
Kimble 8 8 9 1,295 20 53
King 5 5 0 111 1 1
Kinney 5 5 25 678 15 61
Kleberg 19 19 14 1,598 8 63
Knox 7 7 7 721 5 47
Lamar 27 27 7 6,836 27 108
Lamb 12 12 11 1,606 11 46
Lampasas 6 6 5 2,858 26 64
LaSalle 7 7 1 81 0 5
LaVaca 10 10 6 3,895 17 72
Lee 9 9 12 2,828 14 100
Leon 18 18 10 3,905 10 71
Liberty 31 31 48 9,447 27 289
Limestone 21 21 20 4,008 19 216
Lipscomb 8 8 4 768 6 28
LiveOak 15 15 12 1,730 8 39
Llano 9 9 10 4,777 30 147
Loving 5 5 0 24 1 3
Lubbock 38 38 89 28,109 245 1,191
Lynn 11 11 8 864 4 83
Madison 6 6 3 2,039 7 65
Marion 8 8 1 1,479 5 31
Martin 6 6 10 1,002 15 73
Mason 5 5 17 2,402 44 154
Matagorda 19 19 33 4,611 30 185
Maverick 2 2 3 358 3 4
McCulloch 4 4 26 1,817 13 92
McLennan 34 34 207 22,237 199 1,049
McMullen 4 4 1 247 0 5
Medina 8 8 15 5,665 22 129
Menard 7 7 2 478 2 34
Midland 18 18 81 18,816 189 967
Milam 9 9 17 3,886 37 147
Mills 8 8 5 1,306 3 40
Mitchell 7 7 11 1,186 1 51
Montague 16 16 10 3,836 12 91
Montgomery 101 101 171 61,125 464 1,936
Moore 8 8 30 2,222 8 81
Morris 5 5 2 1,382 2 19
Motley 7 7 0 274 0 6
Nacgdch 26 26 21 7,379 93 307
Navarro 21 21 35 6,744 36 615
Newton 23 23 5 2,604 11 157
Nolan 10 10 12 1,954 10 95
Nueces 70 70 88 16,125 131 0
Ochiltree 5 5 8 1,717 8 48
Oldham 8 8 1 600 1 13
Orange 35 35 13 13,153 75 393
PaloPinto 14 14 19 4,761 25 207
Panola 20 20 6 4,116 4 70
Parker 38 38 31 23,256 107 723
Parmer 10 10 3 785 7 16
Pecos 10 10 12 1,235 5 43
Polk 24 24 22 6,867 53 372
Potter 17 17 29 8,671 50 260
Presidio 8 8 0 145 1 3
Rains 8 8 2 2,371 12 54
Randall 14 14 33 19,637 114 696
Reagan 5 5 9 541 3 39
Real 6 6 5 822 6 18
RedRiver 20 20 1 1,861 5 22
Reeves 3 3 0 90 0 0
Refugio 11 11 16 1,157 10 84
Roberts 5 5 0 425 0 3
Robertson 16 16 6 2,702 16 50
Rockwall 18 18 33 11,870 113 470
Runnels 11 11 9 1,852 7 52
Rusk 13 13 14 8,239 28 260
Sabine 9 9 2 2,248 4 33
SanAugust 12 12 3 1,462 7 25
SanJacint 8 8 11 4,127 17 105
SanPatric 11 11 34 5,049 23 211
SanSaba 4 4 7 1,358 4 33
Schleicher 5 5 1 489 1 15
Scurry 7 7 27 2,474 15 108
Shackelfrd 8 8 1 737 2 13
Shelby 15 15 19 4,956 27 263
Sherman 5 5 1 577 3 22
Smith 36 36 61 26,856 155 799
Somervell 4 4 6 2,191 19 92
Starr 11 11 0 46 0 0
Stephens 9 9 5 1,751 4 29
Sterling 4 4 1 298 1 7
Stonewall 5 5 1 217 0 2
Sutton 5 5 20 682 5 69
Swisher 5 5 2 942 5 35
Tarrant 193 193 460 116,258 1,074 3,384
Taylor 21 21 52 14,712 111 890
Terrell 5 5 1 87 0 0
Terry 8 8 50 1,573 12 131
Throckmrtn 5 5 0 394 1 8
Titus 20 20 7 3,687 18 119
Tm Grn 20 20 66 14,622 109 560
Travis 175 175 150 37,757 858 2,728
Trinity 21 21 6 3,197 16 125
Tyler 18 18 9 4,131 14 95
Upshur 17 17 6 5,978 36 100
Upton 5 5 7 597 4 21
Uvalde 14 14 18 2,332 7 79
ValVerde 17 17 44 2,471 24 142
VanZandt 19 19 15 14,308 49 350
Victoria 35 35 86 10,587 56 510
Walker 17 17 7 5,324 28 92
Waller 21 21 11 4,887 30 173
Ward 9 9 21 1,340 5 84
Washington 22 22 5 4,894 15 105
Webb 70 70 74 2,642 28 117
Wharton 11 11 31 6,580 49 343
Wheeler 11 11 2 1,535 4 40
Wichita 25 25 34 11,996 73 572
Wilbarger 4 4 11 2,111 10 143
Willacy 3 3 1 161 0 3
Williamson 59 59 118 40,836 620 1,776
Wilson 17 17 0 0 0 0
Winkler 6 6 6 661 2 31
Wise 26 26 16 9,767 30 220
Wood 15 15 21 9,097 37 256
Yoakum 7 7 13 957 5 27
Young 5 5 15 3,517 20 119
Zapata 2 2 0 38 0 0
Zavala 2 2 0 109 0 1
Totals 5,569 5,569 7,668 1,889,006 15,738 71,555

AP Elections 03-20-2020 13:49

