TX-GOP-Senate-Sum

By The Associated Press



5,685 of 5,685 precincts - 100 percent

Virgil Bierschwale 20,017 - 1 percent

John Castro 86,630 - 4 percent

x-John Cornyn (i) 1,470,088 - 76 percent

Dwayne Stovall 231,274 - 12 percent

Mark Yancey 118,352 - 6 percent

AP Elections 03-20-2020 13:49

