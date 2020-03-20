TX-GOP-Senate-Sum
By The Associated Press
5,685 of 5,685 precincts - 100 percent
Virgil Bierschwale 20,017 - 1 percent
John Castro 86,630 - 4 percent
x-John Cornyn (i) 1,470,088 - 76 percent
Dwayne Stovall 231,274 - 12 percent
Mark Yancey 118,352 - 6 percent
