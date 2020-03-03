x

TX-GOP-StSen-Contested

5 hours 7 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, March 03 2020 Mar 3, 2020 March 03, 2020 11:41 AM March 03, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

By The Associated Press

District 13

0 of 480 precincts - 0 percent

William Booher 0 - 0 percent

Milinda Morris 0 - 0 percent

AP Elections 03-03-2020 13:38

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days