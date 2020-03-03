TX-TopRaces-Glance-SumP
By The Associated Press
0 of 5,742 precincts - 0 percent
Joe Biden 0 percent
Michael Bloomberg 0 percent
Pete Buttigieg 0 percent
Tulsi Gabbard 0 percent
Amy Klobuchar 0 percent
Bernie Sanders 0 percent
Tom Steyer 0 percent
Elizabeth Warren 0 percent
Michael Bennet 0 percent
Cory Booker 0 percent
Julian Castro 0 percent
Roque De La Fuente III 0 percent
John Delaney 0 percent
Deval Patrick 0 percent
Robby Wells 0 percent
Marianne Williamson 0 percent
Andrew Yang 0 percent
0 of 5,569 precincts - 0 percent
Roque De La Fuente 0 percent
Donald Trump (i) 0 percent
Bill Weld 0 percent
Uncommitted 0 percent
Bob Ely 0 percent
Zoltan Istvan 0 percent
Matthew Matern 0 percent
Joe Walsh 0 percent
0 of 5,742 precincts - 0 percent
Chris Bell 0 percent
Michael Cooper 0 percent
Amanda Edwards 0 percent
Jack Foster 0 percent
Annie Garcia 0 percent
Victor Harris 0 percent
Mary Hegar 0 percent
Sema Hernandez 0 percent
D. R. Hunter 0 percent
Adrian Ocegueda 0 percent
Cristina Ramirez 0 percent
Royce West 0 percent
0 of 5,685 precincts - 0 percent
Virgil Bierschwale 0 percent
John Castro 0 percent
John Cornyn (i) 0 percent
Dwayne Stovall 0 percent
Mark Yancey 0 percent
0 of 239 precincts - 0 percent
Kay Granger (i) 0 percent
Chris Putnam 0 percent
0 of 366 precincts - 0 percent
Catherine Carr 0 percent
Jamie Culley 0 percent
Chris Ekstrom 0 percent
Jason Foglesong 0 percent
Lee Harvey 0 percent
Elaine Hays 0 percent
Richard Herman 0 percent
Ronny Jackson 0 percent
Diane Knowlton 0 percent
Matt McArthur 0 percent
Mark Neese 0 percent
Asusena Resendiz 0 percent
Vance Snider 0 percent
Josh Winegarner 0 percent
Monique Worthy 0 percent
0 of 367 precincts - 0 percent
Ahmad Adnan 0 percent
Scott Bland 0 percent
George Hindman 0 percent
Todd Kent 0 percent
Laurie McReynolds 0 percent
Jeff Oppenheim 0 percent
Kristen Rowin 0 percent
David Saucedo 0 percent
Pete Sessions 0 percent
Trent Sutton 0 percent
Renee Swann 0 percent
Elianor Vessali 0 percent
0 of 508 precincts - 0 percent
Pierce Bush 0 percent
Jon Camarillo 0 percent
Douglas Haggard 0 percent
Aaron Hermes 0 percent
Greg Hill 0 percent
Matt Hinton 0 percent
Dan Mathews 0 percent
Diana Miller 0 percent
Troy Nehls 0 percent
Brandon Penko 0 percent
Shandon Phan 0 percent
Bangar Reddy 0 percent
Howard Steele 0 percent
Kathaleen Wall 0 percent
Joe Walz 0 percent
0 of 482 precincts - 0 percent
Jessica Cisneros 0 percent
Henry Cuellar (i) 0 percent
AP Elections 03-03-2020 13:49
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
Voters hit the polls across the Valley
-
Prosecutors moving forward with Starr County voter fraud case
-
La Joya ISD school bus erupts into flames in Alton
-
Cameron County authorities to crackdown on THC cartridges during spring break
-
Plane wreckage found in Cameron County days after reported disappearance