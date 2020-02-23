TXDOT announces lane closures along IH-2

MCALLEN - The Texas Department of Transportation announces lane closures along IH-2 from Main Street to Ware Road beginning on Sunday, February 23 through Friday, February 27, 2020.

The contractor will be removing temporary concrete barriers from both the eastbound main lanes and will be installing luminaires on the center barrier.

Below are the dates and times of the closures along the roadways:

Sunday, Feb. 23 from 9:00 p.m. through Monday, February 24 at 5:00 a.m.

IH-2 eastbound and westbound main lanes left lane closed.

Monday, Feb. 24 from 9:00 p.m. through Tuesday, Feb. 25 5:00 a.m.

IH-2 eastbound and westbound main lanes reduced to one lane; left lane closed.

Monday, Feb. 24 from 8:00 p.m. through Tuesday Feb. 25 8:00 a.m.

Westbound frontage road will be closed.

Tuesday Feb. 25 from 9:00 p.m. through Wednesday Feb. 26 5:00 a.m.

IH-2 eastbound and westbound main lanes left lane closed.

Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 9:00 p.m. through Thursday, Feb. 27 5:00 a.m.

IH-2 eastbound and westbound main lanes left lane closed.

Drivers are encouraged to take three alternate routes to avoid delays.