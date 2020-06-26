x

TxDOT Announces Temporary Closures on Bicentennial Project in McAllen

MCALLEN – The Texas Department of Transportation has announced the temporary closure of several exit-ramps and frontage turn-arounds.

This is due to the Bicentennial Project in McAllen.

The date and times are:

Sunday, Oct. 6
7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.
23rd Street turnaround westbound frontage
Eastbound Frontage Road, various lane closures from 23rd to Main streets

Monday, Oct. 7 through Friday, Oct. 11
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
23rd eastbound frontage turnaround
10th eastbound frontage turnaround 

Drivers are asked to follow posted work zone speed limits.

