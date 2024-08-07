x

TXDOT cleaning up caliche spill on expressway in Harlingen

TXDOT cleaning up caliche spill on expressway in Harlingen
2 hours 57 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, August 07 2024 Aug 7, 2024 August 07, 2024 11:56 AM August 07, 2024 in News - Local

The Texas Department of Transportation is cleaning up a caliche spill on Expressway 83.

The spill occurred Wednesday morning when the doors of a caliche truck opened up and dumping the contents onto the roadway, according to Harlingen Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Larry Moore.

Moore said this happens multiple times to these vehicles when the doors malfunction.

TXDOT crews are cleaning up the spill and drivers should expect delays and slowdowns.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days