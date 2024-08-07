TXDOT cleaning up caliche spill on expressway in Harlingen
The Texas Department of Transportation is cleaning up a caliche spill on Expressway 83.
The spill occurred Wednesday morning when the doors of a caliche truck opened up and dumping the contents onto the roadway, according to Harlingen Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Larry Moore.
Moore said this happens multiple times to these vehicles when the doors malfunction.
TXDOT crews are cleaning up the spill and drivers should expect delays and slowdowns.
