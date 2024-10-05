x

TxDOT emite alerta de tráfico en múltiples ciudades del Valle

1 hour 14 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, October 04 2024 Oct 4, 2024 October 04, 2024 10:52 PM October 04, 2024 in Noticias RGV

TxDOT ha emitido alertas de tráfico para distintas ciudades del Valle.

A partir del 15 de octubre, estas cuatro intersecciones de carreteras estatales en Río Grande City, Sullivan, Edcouch, y Edinburg, tendrán nuevos semáforos de tráfico.

Estos trabajos de instalación se realizarán de lunes a viernes de 7?am a 5?pm.

TxDOT está informando por si usted suele conducir por esas áreas, la recomendación es que tenga cuidado y planifique con anticipación para cuando haya trabajadores en las zonas.

