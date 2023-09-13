x

TxDot: I-2 westbound lanes at 2nd Street reopen, northbound lanes remain closed

Wednesday, September 13 2023 10:23 AM in News - Local

The I-2 westbound lanes at 2nd Street are now open, however, the northbound lanes will remain closed until further notice, according to the Texas Department of Transportation Pharr District.

Texas Department of Transportation crews were working overnight to get rid of a lot of debris on the expressway.

The lanes were first closed Tuesday night after an 18-wheeler hauling equipment struck the 2nd Street bridge, scattering debris onto the westbound lanes on I-2.

TxDot workers cleaned up all the debris and loose concrete that fell down from the 2nd Street overpass and making sure the structure was safe for drivers to pass through.

