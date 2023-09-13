TxDot: I-2 westbound lanes at 2nd Street reopen, northbound lanes remain closed

The I-2 westbound lanes at 2nd Street are now open, however, the northbound lanes will remain closed until further notice, according to the Texas Department of Transportation Pharr District.

TRAFFIC ALERT/McALLEN: The I-2 westbound main lanes at the 2nd St. underpass HAVE REOPENED; however, the northbound main lanes on the 2nd St. bridge remain closed. Last night, a vehicle crashed into the east side of the 2nd St. bridge, causing a closure of the I-2 WB main lanes. pic.twitter.com/i9Eyd5QUtx — TxDOT Pharr District (@TxDOTPharr) September 13, 2023

Texas Department of Transportation crews were working overnight to get rid of a lot of debris on the expressway.

The lanes were first closed Tuesday night after an 18-wheeler hauling equipment struck the 2nd Street bridge, scattering debris onto the westbound lanes on I-2.

TxDot workers cleaned up all the debris and loose concrete that fell down from the 2nd Street overpass and making sure the structure was safe for drivers to pass through.