TxDot: I-2 westbound lanes at 2nd Street reopen, northbound lanes remain closed
The I-2 westbound lanes at 2nd Street are now open, however, the northbound lanes will remain closed until further notice, according to the Texas Department of Transportation Pharr District.
TRAFFIC ALERT/McALLEN: The I-2 westbound main lanes at the 2nd St. underpass HAVE REOPENED; however, the northbound main lanes on the 2nd St. bridge remain closed. Last night, a vehicle crashed into the east side of the 2nd St. bridge, causing a closure of the I-2 WB main lanes. pic.twitter.com/i9Eyd5QUtx— TxDOT Pharr District (@TxDOTPharr) September 13, 2023
Texas Department of Transportation crews were working overnight to get rid of a lot of debris on the expressway.
The lanes were first closed Tuesday night after an 18-wheeler hauling equipment struck the 2nd Street bridge, scattering debris onto the westbound lanes on I-2.
TxDot workers cleaned up all the debris and loose concrete that fell down from the 2nd Street overpass and making sure the structure was safe for drivers to pass through.
More News
News Video
-
Driver in fatal January crash in Edcouch had drugs in her system,...
-
Bond set for suspect in Pharr murder; shot victim multiple times, according...
-
Foodbank RGV has different ways people can help during Hunger Action Month
-
Student of the Week: James Christus Martinez
-
TxDot: I-2 westbound lanes at 2nd Street reopen, northbound lanes remain closed