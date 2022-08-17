TxDOT permanently closing eastbound Jackson Avenue exit ramp in McAllen

The Texas Department of Transportation is permanently closing the eastbound Jackson Avenue exit ramp on the expressway Thursday.

The ramp leads into the area around the McAllen hospital district.

Eastbound traffic between 2nd Street and Jackson Avenue will be shifted as crews work on widening the Jackson Avenue Bridge.

As part of the shift, traffic will be shifted from the outside lanes to the inside lanes nightly beginning Thursday, August 18 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

The shift will continue on Friday, August 19 from 11 p.m. through Saturday, August 20 at 7 a.m.

The shift concludes on Saturday, August 20 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday, August 21.