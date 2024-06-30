TxDOT replacing bridge in La Feria to address flooding issue

A bridge that runs over the Arroyo Colorado River in La Feria is being replaced, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

According to La Feria resident Cynthia Mendez Rodriguez, the bridge on FM 2556 floods whenever it rains heavily.

“It floods and we can't pass over it, we have to turn around all the way toward Mercedes or use 509,” Rodriguez said.

TxDOT says the bridge is being replaced with a taller one so when it does rain, drivers won't deal with flooded roads.

“It's a safety issue, this was a low water crossing so the new bridge is going to be a high water crossing,” TxDOT spokesman Ray Pedraza said. “Anytime we do a roadway project, safety is a top priority. So in this instance, we are addressing a safety concern."

Federal funds is paying for 90% of the budget, while state funds will cover the remaining 10% of the over $8 million project.

Construction will start on the bridge 90 days after a contractor is hired in July 2024.

The bridge will be closed while the project is underway, so drivers will need to plan ahead for detours.

“FM 506 is an option, Main Street, Military Highway — any of those state highways around 2556 could be a good option,” Pedraza said.

A map of detours that will be available once construction starts is online.

TxDOT says the entire project will take about 15 months to complete.