TxDOT's "Click it or Ticket" campaign kicks off Monday

TxDot's "Click it or Ticket" campaign will begin Monday and last until Nov. 29.

James Bass, TxDot executive director said the "Click it or Ticket" campaign isn't about giving out tickets, but to keep drivers safe and put a stop to the 20 year long streak of at least one roadway death everyday in Texas.

"Texans are still needlessly suffering serious injuries and dying in traffic crashes because they're not buckled up — in fact Texas has not seen a deathless day on a roadways since November 7th in the year 2000," Bass said.

