TxDOT seeking public input on proposed Jackson Road widening project

The Texas Department of Transportation is asking for input from Rio Grande Valley residents on a new project that would widen Jackson Road in the Pharr-McAllen area.

TxDOT is proposing widening Jackson Road from two lanes in each direction to three lanes; the project would cost more than $107 million. The project would start at Hall Acres and end at East Pecan Boulevard.

A public hearing is being held at the Kennedy Middle School Cafeteria, located at 600 West Hall Acres Road in Pharr, Tuesday, March 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents can also submit their written comment by clicking here or emailing Kisai.Salinas@txdot.gov.