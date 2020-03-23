U-M president seeks firing of professor facing sex charges

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Regents at the University of Michigan are expected to consider a recommendation from its president that the school fire an opera singer and tenured music professor facing sexual assault charges.The Detroit News reports Monday that Mark Schlissel wants David Daniels dismissed “immediately.” He also doesn’t want Daniels to receive severance pay. Schlissel wrote in a letter to the board that he has “determined that Prof. Daniels’ conduct is inconsistent with the character of tenure at the University of Michigan and therefore constitutes cause for dismissal.” Regents meet Thursday. Daniels is on leave from the university amid accusations that he sexually assaulted a performer nearly a decade ago. He has denied that allegation.

