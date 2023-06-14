U.S. Coast Guard rescues seven migrants on the Rio Grande near McAllen
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued seven migrants on the Rio Grande near McAllen.
A crew from the Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team Houston was patrolling the river Friday morning when a report came in of migrants attempting to cross the river, according to a news release.
The crew encountered the raft with a suspected smuggler and seven migrants, including six children ranging from 5 to 16 years old, according to the release.
As the crew approached the raft, the suspected smuggler jumped overboard and swam back to the Mexican river bank. The raft began to sink soon after, according to the release.
The U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued all seven migrants and brought them safely ashore. They were then transferred to U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel for further processing.
