U.S. Coast Guard rescues seven migrants on the Rio Grande near McAllen

Members of Coast Guard Maritime Safety & Security Team Houston pose for a photo with a raft deflated after a search and rescue case near McAllen, Texas, June 9, 2023. The crew rescued one woman and six children from the raft after it started sinking in the middle of the Rio Grande. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Maritime Safety & Security Team Houston)

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued seven migrants on the Rio Grande near McAllen.

A crew from the Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team Houston was patrolling the river Friday morning when a report came in of migrants attempting to cross the river, according to a news release.

The crew encountered the raft with a suspected smuggler and seven migrants, including six children ranging from 5 to 16 years old, according to the release.

As the crew approached the raft, the suspected smuggler jumped overboard and swam back to the Mexican river bank. The raft began to sink soon after, according to the release.

The U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued all seven migrants and brought them safely ashore. They were then transferred to U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel for further processing.