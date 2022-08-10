U.S. Coast Guard rescues three men after boat capsizes near Port Isabel

Photo credit: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service.

Three people were rescued Tuesday evening by members of the U.S. Coast Guard after their boat capsized near Port Isabel.

The Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a call shortly before 7:30 p.m. from an individual stating he and his friends were in the water after their vessel capsized north of the Queen Isabella Causeway, according to the military news outlet Defense Visual Information Distribution Service.

The three individuals were pulled from the water and transported them to White Sands Marina in Port Isabel. The vessel’s operator attributed the vessel capsizing to instability resulting from shifting weight on deck while fishing, DVIDS stated.

No injuries were reported.