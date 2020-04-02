U.S. Marshals track, arrest Texas man in Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D' ALENE, Idaho - Authorities in Idaho have arrested a 47-year-old Texas man on charges of interference with a child custody order after he was accused of taking his 6-year-son on an 1,800-mile trip during a scheduled visitation. The Coeur d'Alene Press reported that Ronald Whitted of Fort Worth, Texas, was accused of not returning the boy to his mother last week. Texas authorities believed the child was in danger and enlisted the help of U.S. Marshals. Federal officials tracked Whitted and his son to Coeur d'Alene. Whitted's attorney Anne Taylor did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Whitted is being held without bond in Idaho until he can be extradited to Texas.

