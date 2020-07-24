U.S. Navy Acute Care Team working with Valley hospital staff amid coronavirus surge

The U.S. Navy Acute Care Team is in Starr and Cameron County to help support hospital healthcare workers amid the coronavirus surge.

Stephen Hill, Chief Nursing Officer at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen says the arrival of the team, made up of 44 individuals, was a sigh a relief.

Captain Susanne Blankenbaker, team commander, says they're trained in emergency management and humanitarian assistance.

Now the team is working together with hospital staff to meet the understaffing problem along with growing demand of medical attention needed, Blankenbaker said.

The team is made up of medical providers, physician assistants, respiratory technicians, certified nurse anesthetists and 24 nurses.

